Samsung announces Exynos 880 – mid-range SoC with built-in 5G modem

With MediaTek and Qualcomm pumping mid-vary 5G chipsets, Samsung is eager to not be left behind and delivered its most reasonably priced 5G chipset – Exynos 880. It’s hardly a surprising growth as a result of vivo already introduced a cellphone powered by it – the Y70s – but it surely’s nonetheless good to get the main points.

The SoC is constructed on the 8nm FinFET manufacturing course of and employs an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A77 cores ticking at 2GHz and 6 smaller Cortex-A55 cores operating at 1.8GHz. The GPU on board is the Mali-G76 MP5.

The ISP caps at 64MP for a single digital camera setups and twin implementations can go as much as 20MP + 20MP. Ultra HD recordings at 30fps are the utmost allowed and the tall FHD+ decision (2520 x 1080px) is all you may squeeze out of the SoC. Samsung’s specs sheet reads LPDRR4X reminiscence and storage assist of as much as UFS 2.1 and eMMC 5.1.

The in-built modem helps sub-6GHz 5G networks with theoretical obtain pace of as much as 2.55Gbps and 1.28Gbps add speeds. mmWave shouldn’t be on the menu for this one, although.

The chipset has clearly already entered mass manufacturing for the reason that vivo Y70s that will probably be its pioneer is launching on June 1. We will most likely see extra telephones comply with in its footsteps within the coming months.

Source