Samsung announces 50MP ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor

Samsung has introduced its new 50MP picture sensor known as ISOCELL GN1. It is the primary one which has each Dual Pixel and Tetracell applied sciences and comes with 1.2μm-sized pixels. The latter implies that the sensor is tailor-made to taking pictures in 4-to-1 binned mode, outputting 12.5MP pictures however successfully having enormous 2.4μm pixels.

According to Yongin Park, government VP of the sensor enterprise at Samsung, the ISOCELL GN1 is one other approach of Samsung to supply high-performance picture sensors that carefully cater to more and more diversifying market wants.

Dual Pixel then again, means every pixel has two photodiodes, which permits all of them for use for focusing, very similar to the sensors from earlier than the extremely excessive decision binned imagers took over. Samsung can be leveraging that and offering an algorithm that may take the data from every photodiode by itself to drag out 100MP images. While definitely involving far more interpolation than a traditional 100MP sensor, these ought to come in useful when element degree is important.

Samsung has additionally offered Smart-ISO, real-time HDR and EIS to the ISOCELL GN1, and the sensor helps 8K at 30fps video recording.

Mass manufacturing has already begun, and we should always begin seeing smartphones with it any second now.

