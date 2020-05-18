Samsung announces 50-megapixel camera sensor with faster autofocus

Samsung has announced a brand-new 50- megapixel camera sensor called the ISOCELL GN1. It’s Samsung’s initial sensor to consist of both dual-pixel autofocus and also Tetracell pixel-binning, which the business claims must provide a mix of rapid efficiency and also great low-light picture high quality.

The pixel dimension is 1.2 μm, closer to what you would certainly discover on a standard phone camera sensor than the high-resolution chips that have actually come to be progressively preferred over the previous year-plus. The noticeable rival is Sony’s brand-new IMX689 sensor, included in phones like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which has 48 megapixels at 1.22 μm. By default, Samsung’s sensor will certainly take 12.5- megapixel images with 4 pixels binned right into one.

The enhancement of dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus is notable since Samsung had a current prominent failing because location. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, which made use of a 108- megapixel sensor without dual-pixel technology, struggled with bad autofocus efficiency; Samsung stated it would certainly provide a repair, though we have not had the ability to check for renovations yet.

In any type of instance, the mix of high resolution and also rapid autofocus rate is plainly Samsung’s concern with the ISOCELL GN1. The business claims the sensor went into automation this month, so it should not be also long prior to it turns up in phones.