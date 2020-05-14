Samsung and Xiaomi’s midrange phones dominate Android bestsellers list in Q1 2020

People are more and more shopping for midrange Android units over their extra premium alternate options, knowledge from analysis companies suggests. Strategy Analytics reports that Samsung’s midrange Galaxy A51 was the bestselling Android telephone in the primary three months of the 12 months, adopted by Xiaomi’s Redmi 8. The Galaxy S20 Plus was the one flagship telephone in the agency’s top-six rating, the place it got here in third.

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive,” Strategy Analytics Associate Director Juha Winter explains, “Consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices. Android is entering a post-premium era.”

Recent analysis from Canalys paints the same image, though the 2 disagree barely on which particular midrange Android telephone bought essentially the most, doubtlessly because of the other ways they’ve counted their handsets. Canalys counts the Redmi Note 8 & 8T as a single machine (which they primarily are, barring the 8T’s support for NFC), and locations it in first, forward of the Galaxy A51. However, they each agree that amongst Android phones, midrange fashions are dominating.

It’s not a completely new pattern. Previous stories stated that the bestselling Android phones of 2019 have been additionally cheaper Galaxy A-series and Xiaomi Redmi fashions. But Winter’s feedback counsel that the pattern in the direction of cheaper Android phones has continued into this 12 months, and is accelerating because of post-virus economies.

Apple seems to be the exception to the rule. Canalys pegs the iPhone 11 because the bestselling telephone of the primary quarter of the 12 months, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Pro taking the sixth and tenth spots respectively. But now that Apple has made a critical effort to re-enter a extra reasonably priced value class with the brand new iPhone SE, subsequent quarter’s knowledge might present the price-sensitive pattern spreading to iOS.