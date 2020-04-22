Samsung aims to develop a 600MP camera sensor

Phone cameras are getting better every day. We may not have imagined 64MP cameras becoming commonplace even 8 years ago. However, the camera specifications keep getting better. Samsung is one of the pioneers of innovating the camera sensor department.

They were the ones who introduced the 64MP camera sensors and the 108MP camera sensor. Now, the company is aiming to build a camera with a 600MP sensor. It sounds really unbelievable. A 600 MP camera sensor in general, can be achieved but it will be extremely large and cannot fit a phone.

However, maybe Samsung will be able to do the impossible like they did before.

