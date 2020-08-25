SAMSUNG 85-inch Class QLED Q950T Series – Real 8K Resolution Direct Full Array 32X Quantum HDR 32X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN85Q950TSFXZA, 2020 Model)



Nothing can prepare you for the experience of top-tier 8K. With its groundbreaking infinity bezel design, intuitive Smart TV features, and lifelike resolution, this is more than just a screen; it’s a window into a spectacular new reality. Object Tracking Sound + adds to the immersion by delivering pulse-pounding dynamic audio to every scene. DISCLAIMERS: *Upscales to 8K resolution (7,680H x 4,320W/33.2 megapixels). Native 8K content based on current 8K streaming, connectivity and decoding standards. Future and certain third-party standards not guaranteed or may require additional device/adapter purchase. **Direct Full Array Numerical Index based on backlighting, antireflection and contrast enhancement technologies. ***Upscales to 8K Resolution. Resulting picture may vary based on source content. Utilizes AI-based formulas. ****A small gap between the wall and TV may occur if wall is not 100% flat or is constructed off-angle to the floor or if installed incorrectly.

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 32X**: Our most densely concentrated zones of precisely controlled LED backlights reveal details even in the darkest of scenes.

8K AI UPSCALING***: Intelligent upscaling automatically converts all of your content into stunning 8K resolution.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 8K: Our most brilliant processor uses deep learning AI Technology to unleash the full power of 8K.

OBJECT TRACKING SOUND +: All four sides of the TV have built in speakers that direct the sound, putting you in the middle of the action.

ONE INVISIBLE CONNECTION & NO GAP WALL MOUNT: Your TV hangs flush to the wall, while a single, slim cable connects everything.****

ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows , play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, “Alexa” and ask a question. to change the channel, search for movies, play music, control smart home devices, get sports updates and more.