SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q90T Series – 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 12X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN55Q90TAFXZA, 2020 Model)



Price: $1,799.99 - $1,497.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 17:36:59 UTC – Details)



4K QLED doesn’t get any better than this. Experience razor-sharp clarity and striking contrast thanks to an intuitive array of LED backlighting. All that spectacle is automatically upscaled to 4K quality by a powerful Quantum Processor. Plus, with Ultra Viewing Angle, every scene looks crisp and clear no matter where you’re sitting.

DISCLAIMERS: *Direct Full Array Numerical Index based on backlighting, antireflection and contrast enhancement technologies.

ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

QUANTUM HDR 16X: A wider range of brightness and color come together for a strikingly vivid and cinematic picture.

OBJECT TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows , play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, “Alexa” and ask a question.