SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q70T Series – 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN55Q70TAFXZA, 2020 Model)

Equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, this TV unleashes a massive spectrum of a billion shades of color. A crisp 240Hz motion rate banishes blur and smooths out the picture for more fluid action. It even looks great when you’re not watching at all, thanks to Ambient Mode +. DISCLAIMERS: *Background feature accuracy may vary based on TV location and is dependent on wall designs, patterns and/or colors. SmartThings app on a mobile device (Android, iOS) is required for some functionality. App features may be limited at launch; please continue to check for updates.

MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp.

AMBIENT MODE +: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info.*

QUANTUM HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs.

DUAL LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details.

ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows , play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, “Alexa” and ask a question.