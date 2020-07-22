Samsung 55″ Class The Frame QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – Works with Alexa



With revolutionary Art Mode and the power of 4K UHD, the Samsung QN55LS03RAFXZA Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD Smart TV transforms from TV to beautiful, lifelike art that fits seamlessly into your home and décor. Powered by Quantum dots, this QLED UHD TV offers 4x the resolution (3, 840 x 2, 160) of Full HD 1080p HDTV and over a billion shades of color, enabling you to discover what you’ve been missing with the brilliant, crisp and clear picture. The Quantum Processor 4K instantly upscales content to 4K-level picture quality, even from non-native 4K sources, reducing banding, macro-blocking and artifacts often found in compressed streaming content. Adding to the level of brilliant realism, Quantum HDR 4x powered by HDR10+ delivers intensely deep colors and super-fine details illuminated with astounding cinematic clarity. When you’re done watching shows in QLED 4K UHD, The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art. Just activate Art Mode and discover many options that complement your room. Find artwork you love with choices based on color or preferences like noteworthy masterpieces. The Samsung Art Store makes it fun and easy to discover a wide variety of art for all occasions. The Samsung LS03 Series UHD TV includes smart features such as Real Game Enhancer, OneRemote, Motion Rate: 240, on-screen universal guide, AirPlay 2, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more.

Item’s dimmensions (without stand): 48.6″W x 27.9″H x 1.7″D. || Item’s dimmensions (with stand): 48.6″W x 29.6″H x 7.9″D.

The Frame comes standard with a black bezel, enhance it with a custom bezel in white, beige or walnut (not included)

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections

