Samsung 32GB Evo Plus Class 10 Micro SDHC with Adapter 80MB/S (MB-MC32GA) Pack of 5

Samsung 32GB EVO Plus class 10 micro SDHC with adapter 80MB/s (mb-mc32g)get the most out of your smartphone or tablet PC with Samsung EVA 32 GB microSD memory card. This high-performance memory card features read speeds of up to 80 MB/s for transferring music, photos, and videos and is UHS-I enabled to capture full HD video. Waterproof, temperature proof, Magnet proof, and X-Ray proof, This reliable memory card ensures your files remain safe during life’s little mishaps. An included SD Adapter lets you use the card with your digital camera, laptop, or desktop computer.Note: Code may be either of them (mb-mc32d/amazing)/ mb-mc32ga/EU/ (mb-mc32ga/apc)

bundle includes: 5 units of Samsung 32GB EVO Plus class 10 micro SDHC with adapter 80MB/s (mb-mc32g)

