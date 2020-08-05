Samson Mow’s Infinite Fleet Game Raises $3.1M on BnkToTheFuture

Pixelmatic’s Infinite Fleet space adventure game raised more than $3 million within 24 hours from investors including Adam Back and Charlie Lee.

According to a statement from Pixelmatic, shared with Cointelegraph, the game created by Blockstream CSO and Pixelmatic CEO Samson Mow raised $3.1 million on global online investment platform BnkToTheFuture through sales of its EXO token.

A private funding round led by Litecoin (LTC) creator Charlie Lee, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, and Max Keiser, host of the Keiser Report went beyond Pixelmatic’s $3 million goal after an allocation on BnkToTheFuture sold out within 24 hours.

Infinite Fleet’s publisher Exordium Limited launched the EXO security token “representing equity and profit sharing rights” on Liquid Securities, a platform that sits on top of Bitcoin (BTC) sidechain Liquid Network.

Cointelegraph has reported that Infinite Fleet partnered with blockchain marketplace STOKR to launch a public security token offering (STO).

Combining gaming and crypto

The blockchain space strategy game features space stations, asteroid mining, fleets of spaceships and real time strategy style combat. Infinite Fleet uses players vs environment (PvE) collaborative play and will have a directed narrative, meaning that the actions and consequences of players in real time will have irreversible effects and be forever recorded into the game’s history and lore.

Infinite Fleet’s in-game currency, INF, is on the blockchain, but won’t require players to have an in-depth knowledge of crypto unless they decide to transfer assets out of the game. The company will reportedly make the token available for trading on crypto exchanges shortly after the game is launched.

“Infinite Fleet will be the first proper video game to truly bring together gaming and crypto assets,” said Mow, who created the game. He continued:

“Infinite Fleet not only aims to revitalize an MMO genre that has been lacking fresh ideas in recent years, but to potentially become the ‘Trojan Horse’ that brings mass adoption of cryptocurrency to mainstream gamers.”

Pixelmatic is planning on an alpha release for Infinite Fleet by the end of the year, with the full game ready in 2021.