Sammy Watkins receives a challenge from Chiefs coach Andy Reid

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs a pass reception in for a goal in the very first quarter of the video game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville,Florida (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Sammy Watkins gotten a distinct challenge from AndyReid

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is definitely stacked from leading to bottom, led by Patrick Mahomes, obviously. Although Mahomes receives most of attention, specifically after finalizing a enormous agreement for $500 million, Kansas City’s getting core is worthy of some appreciation too.

Tyreek Hill is an incredible skill who generated 860 getting lawns last season regardless of injury. Add in tight end Travis Kelce, who included 1229 getting lawns, and it’s simple to see why Mahomes has the ability to set up the numbers we have actually grown to anticipate out of him.

However, there’s another extremely skilled gamer on the Chiefs’ getting core in Sammy Watkins who is eclipsed by Hill and Kelce’s existence. Watkins ended last season with simply 673 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which benefited 5th on the group. The Clemson item is certainly efficient in more, and Andy Reid understands it.

Andy Reid has actually challenged Watkins to desire the ball more

Although …