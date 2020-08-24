Same tonnage of chemicals that exploded in Beirut found in Dakar, Senegal – Middle East Monitor

Approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, the same chemical that triggered the 4 August Beirut blast, has actually been found in the port of Dakar in Senegal, Agence France Presse reports.

Local authorities stated 3,050 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had actually gotten here in Dakar’s port, which sits beside the largely inhabited city, and was en path to Mali.

According to a declaration by the port’s authorities, roughly 350 tonnes of the extremely explosive chemical has actually currently been carried to Mali.

However, the shipments stopped after the landlocked state’s borders were shuttered in the wake of a military-led coup on Tuesday.

The unknown owner of the compound has actually considering that been asked to re-export the chemical from Dakar’s port over worries the chemical could, if set alight, trigger comparable destruction as in Beirut.

According to AFP, the ammonium nitrate owner used to save the chemical exterior Dakar, however the deal was turned down by the Senegalese environment ministry, which stated the compound needed to be gotten rid of from the nation.

READ: Lebanon grieves firemens who died in Beirut blast

Earlier today, the Senegalese federal government revealed strategies to monitor and protect the storage of unsafe chemicals in the nation, to prevent a catastrophe like the Beirut blast.

On 4 August, 2,750 tonnes of …