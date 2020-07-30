Sam Whitelock and Aaron Cruden will reach Super Rugby milestones on Saturday | Rugby Union News





Sam Whitelock will make his 150 th look for the Crusaders

Sam Whitelock was not expected to be associated with Super Rugby at all this year however on Saturday he will sign up with an elite group of Crusaders by playing his 150 th video game for the group.

The 31- year-old lock had actually gotten dispensation to miss out on Super Rugby and play in Japan this year however the unique coronavirus break out saw him return house early.

Linking up once again with the Crusaders, Whitelock is the seventh Crusader to reach 150 Super Rugby caps for the group.

“It’s been awesome,” Whitelock informed TVNZ on Thursday.

“For myself, a genuine unique [memory] was being here with my 3 bros [Adam, George and Luke].

“We’ve been through some pretty challenging times but it’s been enjoyable the whole time.”

Whitelock, who has actually played 117 Tests for the All Blacks, stated he would auction his jersey from the video game to raise cash for a rural health and wellbeing group that supports farmers.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has actually made 3 modifications to the side with with George Bower beginning at loosehead prop and Sione Havili in at No 6. Tom Sanders moves to No 8 in location of the hurt Whetu Douglas.

In the backs there is one modification with Mitchell Drummond beginning at scrum-half and and Bryn Hall on the bench.

The Crusaders deal with a Chiefs side who have actually lost a club record 7 succeeding video games throughout both Super Rugby and New Zealand’s domestic “Aotearoa” competitors.

However, the 6 Super Rugby Aotearoa losses suffered by the Chief have actually been by a typical margin of simply 5 points and in 3 of the video games Warren Gatland’s side remained in a strong position to win in the last minutes.

“The Chiefs … could have won their last three games,” Crusaders assistant coach Scott Hansen informed press reporters in Christchurch.

“It’s a difficult competitors, potentially the hardest on the planet and that’s excellent.

“We [have an] understanding of the value of this weekend. We understand what we’re strolling into.”

For the Chiefs, Aaron Cruden will go out in jersey No 10 for his 100 th cap, moving novice Kaleb Trask to the bench.

The just other modifications to the evasive backline will see Shaun Stevenson go back to the beginning fifteen on the extreme right, with Sean Wainui moving to the left wing following Solomon Alaimalo’s shoulder injury last weekend versus the Blues.

Amongst the supports off the bench, All Black prop Angus Ta’avao returns for his very first Super Rugby Aotearoa component and will be signed up with by 20- year-old lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi who returns after being sidelined with concussion. Waikato loose forward Simon Parker is set to make his mark in Super Rugby called on the bench in jersey 20 for his launching.

Aaron Cruden will play in his 100 th video game for the Chiefs on Saturday

Gatland stated he is requiring his side to provide an efficiency they can be pleased with.

He stated: “Last weekend I was exceptionally proud of the efforts from the boys. This weekend we need to again strive for a full 80-minute performance. The Crusaders are a class act and will be hurting from the weekend but as a team we are ready for the challenge.”

“We have plenty to celebrate this weekend; Aaron’s impending milestone, a potential debut for Simon and we have both Angus and Naitoa returning from injury. We hope our fans come out to celebrate alongside us for our final 2020 home match.”

Chiefs: 15 Damian McKenzie 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Brad Weber, 1 Reuben O’Neill, 2 Bradley Slater, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 5 Mitchell Brown, 6 Lachlan Boshier, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Pita Gus Sowakula

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Simon Parker, 21 Lisati Milo-Harris, 22 Kaleb Trask, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Crusaders: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Fetuli Paea, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 1 George Bower, 2 Codie Taylor (c), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 6 Sione Havili, 7 Tom Christie, 8 Tom Sanders.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Isileli Tu’ungafasi, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Billy Harmon, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Leicester Fainga’anuku