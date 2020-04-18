Sam Smith renames their new album, saying ‘To Die For’ felt uncomfortable during a pandemic

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast present Friday morning, the “Stay with Me” hitmaker stated they understood the significance of being “sensitive” to followers amid the worldwide disaster.
“My album had the word ‘die’ in the title, which I just felt really uncomfortable with, with what’s happening (coronavirus) and it’s so important for me to be sensitive to my fans and to people listening to my music,” the non-binary star informed Ball.
They continued: “This has been a really sad and awful time for us, so I’ve changed the album title, I’m going to change the album cover.”
Smith stated the upcoming third studio album — a follow-up to 2017’s “The Thrill Of It All,” which was initially scheduled for launch on May 1 — will now be unveiled at a later date, “when I know everyone’s safe and everyone’s good, then I can think about releasing the album.”
In the meantime, the 27-year-old singer has saved followers proud of their collaboration with Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready,” which was launched Friday.
Speaking of the monitor, they stated: “This song and this video was just so much fun. It’s about smiling and not taking yourself too seriously and just having a good time.”
On their relationship with Lovato, they added: “She’s been such a huge part of my life as a pop star and as a musician. Getting to work with her was just so special for me.”