Sam Smith renames their new album, saying ‘To Die For’ felt uncomfortable during a pandemic

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast present Friday morning, the “Stay with Me” hitmaker stated they understood the significance of being “sensitive” to followers amid the worldwide disaster.

“My album had the word ‘die’ in the title, which I just felt really uncomfortable with, with what’s happening (coronavirus) and it’s so important for me to be sensitive to my fans and to people listening to my music,” the non-binary star informed Ball.

They continued: “This has been a really sad and awful time for us, so I’ve changed the album title, I’m going to change the album cover.”