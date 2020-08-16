Sam Horsfield wins Celtic Classic for second title in three weeks

NEWPORT, Wales –Sam Horsfield recorded his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic on Sunday, finishing his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to complete 2 strokes clear.

It was a night surface at Celtic Manor due to the fact that of a late start to the last round to accommodate TELEVISION protection and as an outcome of a mid-round interruption of 2 hours due to the fact that of the danger of lightning.

Horsfield, who started the day a stroke behind third-round leader Connor Syme, took the lead he never ever given up by making birdie atNo 3. The 24-year-old Englishman had 4 birdies in overall at the Welsh location for the 2010 Ryder Cup, which lacked viewers due to the fact that of coronavirus policies.

Thomas Detry was a shot behind Horsfield in second location at the Hero Open 2 weeks earlier, and the Belgian was runner-up once again in Wales after likewise shooting 67.

Detry was playing 2 groups ahead of theNo 133-ranked Horsfield and required his competitor to make double bogey at the par-5 last to reach a playoff. Despite teeing off in increasing darkness, Horsfield struck an ideal drive, reached the middle of the green in policy, and wound up tapping in for par for a total rating of 18 under par.

Horsfield did not have actually a.