Sam Horsfield headlines 10 Euro Tour qualifiers for U.S. Open

England’s Sam Horsfield topped a list of 10 gamers who certified for next month’s U.S. Open based upon their play throughout the European Tour’s U.K. Swing.

Horsfield won 2 occasions in a three-week period and has actually now moved inside the leading 100 worldwide rankings. He topped the points list that started with the BetFred British Masters in July, with the top 10 gamers certifyingfor Winged Foot Horsfield will be making his 4th U.S. Open look, having actually missed out on the cut at Chambers Bay, Oakmont and Pebble Beach.

Joining him in New York will be compatriot Andy Sullivan, who won the English (*10 *) and completed third on the points list. Sullivan will be making his 3rd U.S. Open look, having actually completed T-23 in 2016. Italy’s Renato Paratore and South Africa’s Justin Harding,Nos 5 and 10 in points respectively, will each make their 2nd U.S. Open look.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry completed second behind Horsfield and will highlight a group of 6 Europeans making their competition debuts next month atWinged Foot Joining Detry as novice qualifiers are Rasmus Hojgaard, Romain Langasque, Sami Valimaki, Adrian Otaegui and Connor Syme.

The additions indicate that 125 of the 144 areas in the all-exempt field have actually been declared. Five more areas will be granted to the leading gamers …