Sam Horsfield (64) again finds himself atop leaderboard at Celtic Classic

NEWPORT, Wales –Sam Horsfield maintained his outstanding type because the resumption of the European Tour by shooting 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the 2nd round of the Celtic Classic on Friday.

The Englishman has actually been among the leading gamers on the so-called U.K. Swing over the previous month, having actually won the Hero Open and making a top-10 surface in the British Masters.

With an eagle at the par-5 18th hole, Horsfield transferred to 11 under par for the competition being held at Celtic Manor, the place for the 2010 Ryder Cup.

Full- field ratings from Celtic Classic

First- round leader Thomas Pieters had the possibility to keep the lead after heading to the last connected with Horsfield, however the big-hitting Belgian made bogey to drop into straight-out 2nd location with a 68.

Andrew Johnston, much better understood by his label “Beef,” ended up eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie to finish a wild round of 66 that started with a triple bogey and included 7 birdies in all.

Johnston was connected for 3rd – 2 shots off the lead on 9 under total – with Thomas Detry (66) and Callum Shinkwin (65 ).

The Celtic Classic is the 4th occasion of the six-week U.K. Swing, occurring in a separated environment, after the trip resumed following a five-month blockage since of the coronavirus break out.

