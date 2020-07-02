Sam Curran: England all-rounder awaiting coronavirus test results after sickness | Cricket News







England all-rounder Sam Curran is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after sickness forced him out of an intra-squad warm-up match before their Test series from the West Indies.

Curran suffered from sickness and diarrhea overnight in Southampton and self-isolated on Thursday as his team-mates continued their preparations for the first Test against the West Indies on July 8.

The 22-year-old has been eliminated of the rest of the match, and is being monitored by the team medical practitioner as that he awaits the results of a COVID-19 test, administered on Thursday.

