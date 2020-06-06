Sam Burgess’ criticism of George and Mike Ford branded ‘strange’ by Geordan Murphy | Rugby Union News





Mike Ford (left) along with his son George Ford (proper)

Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy has defended George and Mike Ford following scathing criticism from Sam Burgess.

Earlier this week, Burgess described how he known as Mike Ford – his former coach at Bath – a “snake”, accusing him of utilizing him as a “pawn” in a recreation of politics aimed toward touchdown Ford the England teaching job.

Burgess additionally described how his relationship on the membership with Mike’s son George turned strained after Burgess was named within the England aspect for a vital recreation in opposition to Wales within the 2015 World Cup that Ford had been omitted for, claiming that the fly-half “would not talk to me, he was a bit sulky”.

The relationship between Sam Burgess and Mike Ford broke down throughout the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Mike Ford is now the assault coach for Leicester, whereas George Ford moved to the Tigers from Bath in 2017.

Murphy was stunned by the timing and nature of the criticism from Burgess, and insists each Mike and George Ford have been optimistic influences inside the Leicester dressing room.

“It is really strange and it has come at a strange time to be dragging things up from five years ago,” Murphy has advised Leicester Tigers TV.

“I have known Mike Ford for a very long time, I’ve known George Ford for a very long time. Mike coached me when I was an Ireland player. He has been through the world of rugby. He is incredibly experienced. He has been great for me in my role, in his support of me.

A rift developed between then Bath team-mates Sam Burgess (L) and George Ford (R) throughout the 2015 World Cup

“And George as nicely has been unbelievable for Leicester all through his complete profession. He has acquired a hell of an quantity of caps, he’s famend as being an unbelievable group man. So to have bits and items dragged up is barely complicated.

“I’m certainly very confident that both of those guys are very, very well received at Leicester and they are doing a great job. So it’s not really for me to comment on that any more than for me to say that I’m very happy with the two Fords.

“People all the time have opinions and that is life. For no matter cause folks say various things and we’re simply very joyful to have each of the fellows, we’re very assured that they add to the environment.

“As I said, Mike has been great for me personally and a great support over the last couple of seasons and longer. I have known both guys a long time and they are both good human beings.”