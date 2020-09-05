Sam Asghari Jumps To Britney Spears’ Defense Over ‘Scary’ Instagram Posts

Sam Asghari has actually had it with the remarks being made about Britney Spears!
This week, the 26-year-old responded to a message composed by a worried fan on Instagram, and he definitely wasn’t tampering his action.
After author and film writer Kelly Oxford composed: “This account finally got too scary for me” on among Brit’s IG posts, Asghari penned a biting reply:
“What’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think… we need more people like her and less Karen’s. also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”
Ouch!!
One of the greatest claims that #FreeBritney fans continue to make is that the songstress is not in control of her own social networks profile, something which Sam has actually attempted to eliminate prior to! In mid-August, he required to his IG account to offer the fans what they have actually been pleading for: a live video of the mother of 2.
In the video (listed below), Asghari can be seen slipping around while the Pink Panther signature tune plays, capturing the Grammy Award candidate off guard as she stands in front of a phone tripod with an expert background behind her. Take a search for …