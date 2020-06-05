Salwa Eid Naser: Women’s 400m world champion provisionally suspended for not making herself available for doping tests | Athletics News





Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain wins the Women’s 400m on the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha

Women’s 400m world champion Salwa Eid Naser has been provisionally suspended for not making herself available for doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit has introduced.

Naser, who received gold for Bahrain in one of many greatest upsets of final 12 months’s championships, has been charged with whereabouts violations. It means she may miss subsequent 12 months’s Olympics if the case is confirmed.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules,” the AIU mentioned in an announcement

Athletes are required to supply common updates on their whereabouts to make it potential for anti-doping authorities to hold out shock testing exterior of competitors. A violation means an athlete both did not fill out types telling authorities the place they might be discovered, or that they weren’t the place they mentioned they’d be when testers arrived.

Three violations inside 12 months can result in a suspension if the athlete cannot justify why they weren’t available for testing.

The provisional suspension is the newest in a sequence of circumstances in opposition to Bahrain’s elite squad of feminine runners initially from African international locations.

Olympic steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet was banned for 4 years in March for Erythropoietin (EPO), and Olympic marathon runner-up Eunice Kirwa picked up a four-year ban final 12 months.

Naser, who was born in Nigeria and moved to Bahrain on the age of 14, received the world title in October, ending in 48.14 seconds, the quickest time by any lady since 1985.

Her victory ended a 25-month profitable streak for Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who took silver regardless of breaking her personal private finest.

After her win, Naser mentioned her subsequent goal was to focus on the world file.