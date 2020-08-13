Salt Lake police suspend K9 program after video shows dog biting Black man with his hands up

The Salt Lake City Police Department suspended its K9 program on Wednesday, one day after the release of an officer’s body-camera video footage that revealed his dog appearing to consistently bite a Black man kneeling on the ground with his hands up.

In a statement, the department stated it was employing outdoors professionals to carry out an extensive evaluation of the program’s policies and treatments while numerous examinations analyze the April 24 occurrence that left Jeffrey Ryans, 36, with serious injuries that his legal representatives stated might need amputation.

The K9 officer associated with the encounter, Nickolas Pearce, was put on administrative leave while the city’s civilian evaluation board and internal affairs detectives examine, the department stated.

“I am disturbed by what I saw in that video, frustrated by how the situation was handled, and am committed to working to ensure neither happen again,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted Wednesday.

Jeffrey Ryans, who was bitten by a police K9 while complying w/police orders to push the ground. White & & Garner Trial Lawyers

Lawyers for Ryans, a train engineer, stated in an interview Wednesday that he was preparing to go to work early that early morning when officers came to his spouse’s house, where he was remaining.

In troubling body-camera footage first published by the Salt Lake City Tribune and gotten by NBC News, the officers can be seen talking with Ryans, who’s standing in the house’s yard. “I’m simply going to …