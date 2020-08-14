Salt Lake City police officer ordered his K9 to bite a Black man’s leg repeatedly, lawyers say, and now it may need to be amputated

Attorneys for Jeffery Ryans, 36, say a police officer “commanded his K9 … to attack Ryans unnecessarily and for an extended period of time” back inApril Salt Lake City Police say they are examining the event internally.

On April 24, Ryans was preparing for work at around 3: 30a m. when police appeared stating they were examining an occurrence of domestic violence, according to Ryans’ lawyers.

Ryans’ child made the 911 call to police, according to a recording of the call launched by police.

“My dad is doing very bad things to our family,” the child states. “He’s yelling and screaming,” she states, as raised voices are heard in the background. “Did he strike your mom?” the operator asks. The child responses: “Yes.” Asked by the operator if her daddy lives at your house, the child responds, “No, he has a restraining order.” One of Ryans’ lawyers, Daniel Gardner, validated to CNN that there was a protective order in location however stated the couple “were under the impression that it had been lifted because that was the wishes of Mrs. Ryans.” At one point in the video, after an officer discusses the protective order to Ryans, he informs that officer that his better half “said she lifted it off.” “[Ryans and his wife] did not comprehend that a judge is the just one that can raise a protective order,” Gardner discussed. Police asked Ryans to leave your house, according to body-worn video camera video from the event supplied to CNN by the man’s lawyers and Salt Lake City …

