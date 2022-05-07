Salt and bread, "selfies" in Vanadzor. The resistance movement was in Spitak, Aparan | Morning

The “Resistance” movement started today from Yerevan and reached Aparan, Spitak, where they were greeted with salt and bread. A large number of policemen were waiting for the rally in Vanadzor.

Here the members of the movement met the citizens waiting for them, talked, took photos. The coordinator of the movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan assured that they will soon achieve their goal that victory is near.

The people of Vanadzor shouted in response, “without Nikol Armenia.” He was also accompanied by the son of the second president Robert Kocharyan, Levon Kocharyan, NA deputy Aram Vardevanyan. In Spitak, too, people approached the participants of the movement, talked and expressed their views, assuring that they were with the movement.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN