Nothing beats a cool, refreshing gazpacho on a summer season’s day. This model combines the recent and vibrant flavours of salsa, with coriander and lime bringing perfume and zing. Pre-soaking the onion removes the acidity, for all of the flavour with out the sharpness.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus chilling

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

1 small purple onion, finely diced

200g cherry tomatoes, finely chopped

Handful of coriander, finely chopped

Generous pinch of sea salt and black pepper

500g passata

Juice of 1 unwaxed lime

METHOD

Place the diced purple onion in a small bowl and canopy with just-boiled water. Allow to face for 15 minutes, then drain away the water. Add the onion to a big bowl after which combine with the tomatoes and coriander. Season with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Pour within the passata and lime juice and combine. Refrigerate for at the very least two hours earlier than serving in chilled bowls or glasses. This gazpacho will maintain in the fridge for as much as three days.

Recipe from Five Ingredient Vegan by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, hardback and e-book, £20). Order a replica from books.telegraph.co.uk