Salon Owner Who Exposed Pelosi Hit With Death Threats

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was captured on electronic camera breaching her own celebration’s rigorous COVID-19 policies as she got her hair done inside at a beauty parlor without using a mask.

Salon Owner Receives Death Threats

Now, the owner of San Francisco- based eSalon is speaking up to state that she will be required to move her service out of the city after getting “death threats” for exposing Pelosi’s hypocrisy.

“Since this has happened, I have received nothing but hate — text messages, death threats [saying that] they’re going to burn my hair salon down,” eSalon owner Erica Kious told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“My Yelp page is just unbelievable with bad reviews. It’s just sad that my community is pulling this…saying that I threw her under the bus when I didn’t,” the single mom of 2 included. “So that’s hurtful, but yeah, I think I’m pretty much done now.”

Kious Fires Back At Pelosi

Kious went on to fire back at Pelosi for the speaker’s claim that she was “set up” by the salon.

“There was no way I could’ve set that up,” Kious stated. ” I have actually had a cam system in there for 5 …