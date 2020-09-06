Salon Owner Speaks Out After President Trump Calls For Her To Take Over As House Speaker Instead Of Pelosi

The San Francisco eSalon owner who exposed Nancy Pelosi for not following her own COVID-19 rules earlier this week just responded after President Donald Trump called for her to take over as House speaker.

Trump Supports Salon Owner

President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday after Pelosi claimed that she was “set up” at Erica Kious’ salon, where she was seen illegally getting a haircut while also not wearing a mask.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was ‘set up’ by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!),” Trump tweeted. “Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP?”

“Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?” he then added.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Caught Defying COVID Restrictions, Gets Hair Done At Closed Salon

Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was “set up” by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!). Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020