Salomon Women’s Speedcross 4 W Trail Running

The 4th edition of this iconic running shoe turns the normal image of refinement on its head. Lightweight, highly cushioned and with monster grip on soft trail conditions, the SPEEDCROSS 4 for women delivers more raw fun than ever.

Imported

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

The fourth generation of our legendary Speedcross lug pattern is an even hungrier monster for eating up soft, technical trails

Feel one with the trail with a precise combination of Sensifit with Quicklace, performance last shape and endoFit

Just enough to provide protection for technical trail running; Features mid feather upper construction