Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

Salo, 53, has actually been prepared in to sign up with the Field Management Racing team for the opening round of the Super Taikyu season, driving a Porsche Cayman GT4 in the ST-1 class.

His son Max had actually currently been validated as one of the group’s 6 chauffeurs, in addition to 2 regulars from SUPER GT’s GT300 class, Kosuke Matsuura and Yuya Hiraki, and gentleman racers Katsuhisa Kumabayashi and Masatoshi Uesugi.

For Salo, a previous routine on the Japanese scene in the early 1990s prior to ending up being a full-time grand prix chauffeur, the Fuji occasion will mark his very first race on Japanese soil considering that his 109th and last F1 start at Suzuka for Toyota in 2002.

He hasn’t participated in a 24- hour race considering that his newest Le Mans 24 Hours look in 2014, and it will be his very first race of any kind considering that his 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour cameo.

“It’s nice, especially because I can share the car with my son,” Salo informedMotorsport com. “I didn’t think I would race anything anymore, but when the team asked me to drive with Max, I said yes, so I can teach Max many things.

“It’s a simple vehicle to drive, so no issue at all. It’s simply returning to night driving and all this. When you’re growing older, the vision is not improving.”

#12 FMR Porsche Cayman GT4 Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Salo’s son Max raced in 2015 in the …