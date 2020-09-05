Salman Abu Sitta introduces us to ‘Arab Palestine before the Zionist colonisation’ – Middle East Monitor

Few have actually recorded Israel’s erasure of Palestine much better thanDr Salman Abu Sitta Best understood for his ground-breaking task mapping historical Palestine and establishing an useful prepare for executing the right of return of Palestinian refugees, Abu Sitta, who was born in the Palestinian town of Be’ er Sheva throughout the British Mandate duration, has actually invested 40 years digging for every single piece of info recording the areas of numerous Palestinian houses and towns before their presence was rubbed out the map by Zionist colonisers. He is considered as possibly “the world’s foremost expert on the Nakba”.

MEMO overtook Abu Sitta for a discussion about his brand-new work: Atlas of Palestine 1871- 1877: This is Arab Palestine before the Zionist colonisation and started by asking him to discuss his ground-breaking work to which he has actually committed a substantial part of his life mapping historical Palestine and why he carried out such a massive task.

Abu Sitta explained his 1961 see to London to total his PhD as the turning point in his life. Recounting the event including an encounter with a British main 61 years back to restore his residency card, he found that the British had actually categorized his citizenship status as“uncertain” As far as Abu Sitta was worried, the UK …