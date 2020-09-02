Salma Hayek turns 54: Take a look at some of her ageless swimsuit snaps

Hayek’s high self-confidence and sultry snaps are what draw her fans to her Instagram page.

Over the years she’s gone over her altering body image from when she was more youthful previously in numerous interviews.

Hayek’s likewise gone over her absence of interest in stringent dieting and workout. Instead, she utilizes little tweaks to keep her curvy figure.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she informed People publication previously this year.

The “Like A Boss” star continued: “I utilized to slam myself a lot.

“Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years,” Hayek mentioned.

Although the “Living It Up” star appears to enjoy aging, she’s been honest about her on-and-off relationship with herself.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'” Hayek informed Net- A-Porter’s digital publication The Edit (by means of Entertainment Tonight) in 2017. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

