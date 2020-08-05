Sally Yates defends FBI investigation into Flynn, calls Barr move to drop charges ‘highly irregular’

Yates’ comments at a Senate hearing were her first public remarks on the DOJ’s controversial decision to drop charges against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for lying to the FBI. The Justice Department cited the prior testimony of Yates — who played a key role in alerting the White House about Flynn’s calls with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak — in its decision to seek to dismiss Flynn’s charges.

Yates clashed with Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham over the FBI’s interview of Flynn in January 2017. The South Carolina Republican charged that the FBI had moved to close its counterintelligence investigation into Flynn, before relying on allegations surrounding the Logan Act — an obscure law that private citizens cannot interfere in foreign affairs — but Yates argued that the interview was necessary to determine why Flynn had “neutered” then-President Barack Obama’s administration sanctions against Russia in his calls with Kislyak.

Yates said that the recommendation to close the Flynn case came “before they knew about the conversations” between Flynn and Kislyak.

“They were absolutely material to a legitimate investigation,” Yates said of the interview with Flynn. “Interviewing General Flynn was right at the core of the FBI’s investigation at this point to try to discern what are the ties between the Trump administration and the Russians.”

