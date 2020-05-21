Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop signs two-year contract extension | Rugby League News





Lee Mossop is signed with Salford via the 2022 season

Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old former England ahead, who helped the membership attain the 2019 Super League Grand Final, will now stay with the Red Devils till the top of the 2022 season.

Mossop stated: “I really like taking part in at Salford, so this was a simple determination to make.

“I play my greatest rugby underneath Watto (Ian Watson) and I bear in mind final time he prolonged (his contract) I did the identical immediately.

“At the second, we have got an awesome group, so my job as captain is not a tough one. We’ve modified the tradition since I first joined the membership, with each participant coming right here to realize.

“The players we’ve signed recently all have hunger and passion. They’ve come for the right reasons.”

Coach Ian Watson added: “It’s nice to have Moose join the following two years.

“He’s driven the standards of being a team that competes and challenges the best teams, by pushing players to be better and leading with his actions on and off the field.”