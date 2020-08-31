Salesforce is now on the Dow. That isn’t as weird as you think

Both Salesforce’s (CRM) inclusion and its high weighting might seem odd to investors at first blush.
It was chosen over two other trillion-dollar companies, Amazon (AMZN) and Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL), and it’s an even bigger part of the Dow than more established Dow tech stalwarts Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC). Salesforce’s market value is $240 billion, compared to Apple’s more than $2 trillion and Microsoft’s $1.7 trillion.
It’s all because the Dow, unlike the S&P 500 and many other indexes, ranks its holdings by share price and not market value.
It’s been this way since Charles Dow first founded a predecessor to the modern Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1885 — when there were only 12 stocks in it instead of 30 and prices mattered more than market value.
Salesforce is one of three new Dow companies joining the index on Monday, along with biotech Amgen (AMGN) and industrial conglomerate Honeywell (HON).
“In our view, the shuffle highlights the importance of diversification in ensuring that investors are well exposed to the winners in a post-Covid-19 world,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer with UBS Global Wealth Management, in a report Monday.
The Dow’s top holdings aren’t members of the FAANG crowd — which makes it a less relevant…