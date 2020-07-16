Salesforce CEO says masks are like seatbelts. Government should step up and fine people who aren’t wearing one

“We need a cultural revolution,” Benioff told CNN Business. He argued that countries with cultures more accepting of mask wearing have already been more successful in fighting the herpes virus.
“This whole mask controversy reminds me of when people were first told they have to wear seatbelts and they didn’t want to,” Benioff said. “People said, ‘But if I get injured, it’s my body. It’s my life.'”
“At some point, the government has to step in and say, ‘Yes, you have to wear a mask, and if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re going to get fined,'” he added. “Just like if you don’t wear a seat belt, you get a fine.”
Kroger and Kohl’s have also announced that they would require all customers to wear masks. And the National Retail Federation, the key lobbying group for that industry, has called for masks in stores, too. The requirements mark a shift from earlier in 2010, when most major retailers and grocers hesitated to enact mask mandates over fears of antagonizing shoppers who won’t wear them.
Other major business leaders have also encouraged mask wearing. Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently attributed a rise in coronavirus cases in the United States to deficiencies in testing and contact tracing, as well as an insufficient mask wearing. He said other countries that had done those ideas effectively had seen numbers drop.
Benioff, meanwhile, said he really wants to make masks more wearable. He’s joining CNBC host Jim Cramer to sponsor a mask design contest organized by the nonprofit XPrize Foundation. The $1 million prize purse will undoubtedly be split among three teams that create a surgical-grade consumer face mask that promotes positive mask-wearing behavior.