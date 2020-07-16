Salesforce CEO says masks are like seatbelts. Government should step up and fine people who aren’t wearing one

“We need a cultural revolution,” Benioff told CNN Business. He argued that countries with cultures more accepting of mask wearing have already been more successful in fighting the herpes virus.

“This whole mask controversy reminds me of when people were first told they have to wear seatbelts and they didn’t want to,” Benioff said. “People said, ‘But if I get injured, it’s my body. It’s my life.'”

“At some point, the government has to step in and say, ‘Yes, you have to wear a mask, and if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re going to get fined,'” he added. “Just like if you don’t wear a seat belt, you get a fine.”

Benioff joins a growing number of organizations and executives who are calling for mask requirements. Walmart on Wednesday became the largest retailer in the United States to mandate facial coverings as coronavirus cases there continue steadily to rise.