Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell higher premarket on Dow-joining news; Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon move lower

Shares of the three new additions to the Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
were higher Tuesday, while the three departing members moved lower, a day after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a shake-up for the 30-member index. Salesforce.com Inc. shares
CRM,
rose 1.5%, on the news it will replace energy giant Exxon Mobil inc.
XOM,
which was down 0.7%. Amgen Inc. shares
AMGN,
rose 3.2%, while Pfizer Inc.
PFE,
which Amgen is replacing, was down 1.0%. Honeywell International Inc. shares
HON,
rose 3.8%, while Raytheon Technologies Corp.
RTX,
which it’s replacing, fell 1.3%. The changes will take place Aug. 31 and were prompted by Apple Inc.’s
AAPL,
decision to carry out a 4-for-1 stock split, reducing the index’s tech-sector weighting. “The announced changes help offset that reduction,” S&P Dow Jones said in a statement. “They also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy.”
