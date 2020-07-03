Sales of beach shelters, roof boxes and camping chairs surge

Sales of beach shelters, roof boxes and camping chairs surged this week ahead of the truly amazing British getaway as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased tomorrow.

Air pumps for beach inflatables and paddling pools, camping chairs and bike racks are also flying off the shelves in the past day or two, according to Halfords.

But the retailer also said many Britons are not prepared for road trips, with one in five lacking checked their battery lately, running the chance of an appartment start.

It comes ahead of hotels, B&Bs, holiday apartments, caravan parks and campsites reopening in England from tomorrow, although youth hostel dorms must stay close.

Britons stuck at home recently are also taking advantage of deals on UK staycations, while homeowners will also be permitted to visit 2nd homes.

Striped beach huts at St Moritz Hotel & Spa near Rock in Cornwall are pictured last week

Halfords reported a 447 percent weekly rise in the sales of beach shelters and a 346 percent increase for air inflators for paddling pools and beach inflatables.

Electric coolbox sales were up 106 percent, camping chairs up 56 percent, roof boxes up 110 per cent, camping chairs up 56 per cent and bike racks up 50 per cent.

Laura Taylor from Halfords said: ‘As we go to peak christmas and since the government eases lockdown restrictions we’ve seem demand surge for from rooftop boxes to camping chairs as customers ensure they can just take everything they want with them because of their touring and camping staycations this summer.

‘We also have seen extraordinary sales of bike racks, suggesting that UK consumers plan to keep on their newfound fondness of cycling whilst on holiday.’

But a poll by the retailer also discovered that fewer than 10 per cent of people believe that it is important to always check car safety before triggering on a road trip.

The Bellingham Camping and Caravanning Club site in Northumberland is pictured last week

Some 20 per cent haven’t checked their battery lately, and the exact same proportion don’t know if all of the lights on the car are working.

The research also found 27 percent have not checked their tyre tread within the last few three months and 42 percent do not know how exactly to check their tyre pressure.

In addition, 40 per cent don’t know the minimum legal tyre tread depth, which is 1.6mm over the central three quarters of the tyre according to the law.

Meanwhile guests maneuvering to hotels this weekend can get pre-arrival health questionnaires, full payment on booking and, in many cases, digital check-ins.

Tony Bennett, owner of The Devereux pub in Temple, London, prepares to reopen tomorrow

Face masks are not obligatory but some venues will request you to wear them in communal spaces, and many lobbies could have digital temperature scanners.

There will soon be limited availability, with some venues quarantining bedrooms for approximately 72 hours between guests, and no mini bar or reusable toiletries.

Guests will get sealed packs with disposable essentials on arrival. Some hotels are installing electrostatically-charged mist and ultraviolet sprays to sterilise interiors.

The breakfast buffet is no more, with dining table service only and staggered arrival times, while room service is encouraged and gyms and pools remain closed.