Sale Sharks confirm plans for new hometown stadium | Rugby Union News

Proposed stadium is area of the “early vision” for Crossford Bridge Community Sports Village

Last Updated: 11/06/20 12:37pm

The Premiership side moved to the AJ Bell stadium in Eccles in 2012

Sale Sharks have unveiled proposed plans for a new state-of-the-art stadium which will see them return to their hometown.

The club say the proposed stadium is area of the “early vision” for Crossford Bridge Community Sports Village – a hub designed to gather people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

The plans would see the Gallagher Premiership club move from its current base in Salford to a ground they say would provide “world-class hospitality” in Old Trafford.

“These exciting plans give us an opportunity to lay down roots and establish an accessible, long-term home for Sale Sharks that we can all be proud of,” the club said in a statement.

“From both our elite men’s and women’s teams to the Sharks Community Trust; being truly a part of this vision means we can have a positive impact in Sale for a long time.

“From the 22nd June, we are asking fans to share their feedback and suggestions for our new home.”

A video posted on Sale’s Twitter account claims the prospective Sports Village will be ‘”a catalyst for the local economy” and “a place that inspires the next generation”.



