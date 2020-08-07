Salah should’ve left Liverpool if they didn’t win the Premier League – Heskey

The Reds star could have been on the move had they failed to claim a crucial piece of silverware

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes Mohamed Salah should have left the club this summer had they failed to wrap up the Premier League title.

After a long and nervous wait amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds finally claimed England’s top-flight competition in June this year, ultimately finishing 18 points clear of second-place Manchester City.

While Salah failed to secure a third straight Golden Boot, his 19 league goals proved crucial as he continued to star for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Heskey stressed Salah’s importance to Liverpool going forward but admits if the club failed to end their Premier League drought this season, he would have advised the Egyptian attacker to find a new club.

“Mohamed Salah is a very important player for the team. If he’s not in it, you find Liverpool losing a lot of their strength going forward,” Heskey told ONTime Sport.

“Everyone on the pitch needs him, he scores and creates goals. [Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mane play well in Salah’s presence. H’s a big part of the team’s strength and the trophies they’ve won.

“From my point of view, he should stay at Liverpool. If they didn’t win the league, I would have said that he should move…