Salad Nicoise with sauce verte and grilled fish recipe

This salad is a brilliant backdrop to whatever fish is good on the afternoon. I’ve used whole bream here, but fresh or tinned sardines, plaice, salmon or tuna (ideally MSC certified) will all work just as well.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

For the sauce verte

40g green herbs such as parsley, coriander, basil or chervil, and several chives and leaves of tarragon

1 anchovy (optional)

150ml mayonnaise

1 table spoon(s) olive oil

For the salad

8 baby new potatoes, halved

1 table spoon(s) olive oil

1 tsp red wine vinegar

½ garlic clove, crushed

½ small red onion, very finely sliced

100g green beans, trimmed

4 small eggs

4 whole fish or fish fillets

1 head of gem lettuce, leaves washed

8 baby plum tomatoes, halved

8 tinned anchovies in oil

12 small black olives

1 tbsp tiny capers

A few basil leaves

METHOD