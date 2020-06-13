Salad Nicoise with sauce verte and grilled fish recipe

This salad is a brilliant backdrop to whatever fish is good on the afternoon. I’ve used whole bream here, but fresh or tinned sardines, plaice, salmon or tuna (ideally MSC certified) will all work just as well.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
For the sauce verte
- 40g green herbs such as parsley, coriander, basil or chervil, and several chives and leaves of tarragon
- 1 anchovy (optional)
- 150ml mayonnaise
- 1 table spoon(s) olive oil
For the salad
- 8 baby new potatoes, halved
- 1 table spoon(s) olive oil
- 1 tsp red wine vinegar
- ½ garlic clove, crushed
- ½ small red onion, very finely sliced
- 100g green beans, trimmed
- 4 small eggs
- 4 whole fish or fish fillets
- 1 head of gem lettuce, leaves washed
- 8 baby plum tomatoes, halved
- 8 tinned anchovies in oil
- 12 small black olives
- 1 tbsp tiny capers
- A few basil leaves
METHOD
- Pull the herb leaves from the tough stems and chop very finely, using a knife or a food processor, adding the anchovy if you use it. Stir into the mayonnaise along with the essential olive oil. Taste and season.
- Preheat the grill. Boil the potatoes in salty water until just tender, then drain and mix with the olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic and red onion.
- Boil the green beans in salty water for three full minutes, until they no longer squeak when you bite them. Drain, cool beneath the tap, and mix with the potatoes.
- Cook the eggs in boiling water for six minutes, until scarcely firm. Drain and cool under the tap, then peel.
- Grill the fish (bream just take eight to 10 minutes under a hot grill, turning once), until cooked through.
- Arrange the tender pale leaves of lettuce on a serving platter or four plates, and top with the potatoes, beans, tomatoes and halved eggs.
- Scatter over the anchovies, olives, capers and basil leaves and dollop on some of the sauce verte. Any extra can go in a small bowl to pass around.