Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin – Divine Edition – PlayStation 4



Price: $59.99

Refined side-scrolling platform action – using farm tools as weapons, Chain together quick, heavy, special attacks to Kill beasts, while mastering the divine raiment will be essential to grapple distant platforms, and evade danger

Detailed 3D simulation-style gameplay – learn the ancient art of agriculture by following detailed STEPS from planting to harvesting to cultivate the perfect crop; as a harvest goddess, sakuna’s strength grows with each successful rice crop

Creating a home in the wilderness – sakuna’s Mortal companions make weapons, armor, and meals for her using the materials and ingredients she gathers on her adventures, and completing quests for them will unlock even more options

A fresh take on Japanese mythology – the heroine is part of a pantheon of gods and demons inspired by traditional Japanese mythology but featuring many unique twists; story and world are filled with lovingly rendered details