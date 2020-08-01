Dak Prescott looks definitely ripped poolside
Saivion Smith diagnosed with COVID-19, placed on reserve list.
A 2nd Dallas Cowboys gamer has actually been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list according to the Dallas Morning News reserve cornerback, Saivion Smith, has actually supposedly checked favorable for the coronavirus and will be placed on the reserve list.
He was checked on Friday and lacks signs. He, along with pass receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, are the very first 2 Cowboys gamers to have actually checked favorable upon arrival to camp.
Both gamers will stay on reserve for a minimum of a week and can not pertain to camp till they check unfavorable over a course of numerous tests.
Smith was signed to a two-year offer with the Cowboys in April and has yet to appear in a single NFL video game.