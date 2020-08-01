Oklahoma state associate cautions Thunder gamers not to kneel … they do anyhow by Phillip Barnard

Saivion Smith (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Saivion Smith diagnosed with COVID-19, placed on reserve list.

A 2nd Dallas Cowboys gamer has actually been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list according to the Dallas Morning News reserve cornerback, Saivion Smith, has actually supposedly checked favorable for the coronavirus and will be placed on the reserve list.

Cowboys CB Saivion Smith checked favorable Friday in group’s COVID-19 test, source stated. He’s asymptomatic. Was placed on Reserve/ COVID-19 list today. Smith is 2nd Cowboys gamer to be contributed to list, signing up with WR Jon’VeaJohnson Not permitted into group center for minimum one week. — Michael Gehlken (@Gehlken NFL) August 1, 2020

He was checked on Friday and lacks signs. He, along with pass receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, are the very first 2 Cowboys gamers to have actually checked favorable upon arrival to camp.

Both gamers will stay on reserve for a minimum of a week and can not pertain to camp till they check unfavorable over a course of numerous tests.

Smith was signed to a two-year offer with the Cowboys in April and has yet to appear in a single NFL video game.

The Cowboys is not the only group with favorable …