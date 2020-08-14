Sainz gets new McLaren chassis after cooling issues

Sainz’s automobile was running hotter than that of colleague Lando Norris over the 70 th Anniversary GP weekend, and the group was required to open additional cooling, which developed aerodynamic compromises.

On Thursday in Barcelona, Sainz confessed that there was still “a question mark” over the source of the issue, although he relied on the group to resolve it.

Team principal Andreas Seidl stated on Friday that as part of its mission for a response, the group had actually changed chassis around a race earlier than prepared.

“We did different changes to the build of the car, simply to try to understand or exclude the temperature difference that we had in Silverstone,” he discussed.

“So we altered a number of elements, consisting of the monocoque also, due to the fact that the radiator ducts are linked to the monocoque.

“What we usually have is a rotation of monocoques throughout the year, as a requirement, to merely disperse the mileage uniformly and fix the monocoques, small little repair work, and it was prepared to do anyhow for next weekend in Spa.

“But with the temperature level distinctions we had in Silverstone we put this modification forward by one race, and in the end the radiator inlets become part of the monocoque, which might be one factor of lots of for the temperature level distinction. In completion we’re attempting to omit as lots of products as possible.

“We require to …