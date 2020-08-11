Saints RB Alvin Kamara admits to playing through a torn knee in 2019

BRAND-NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints heats up throughout the NFC Wild Card Playoff video game versus the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans,Louisiana (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara stated Monday that he played through a “torn” knee for the majority of the 2019 season, per Saints press reporter Nick Underhill, possibly discussing a few of his battles after going into the year with high expectations.

Kamara stated that the tear took place in Week 6 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a take a look at his 2019 game log reveals the injury plainly impeded him. The Pro Bowler missed out on the next 2 video games and never ever eclipsed 14 brings the remainder of the season, splitting time with Latavius Murray.

Kamara stated he tore his knee versusJacksonville No surgical treatment. A great deal of rehabilitation this offseason. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 10, 2020

While Kamara did not define precisely what he tore, the injury avoided him from handling included back tasks in 2019 however it didn’t need surgical treatment. In his very first season without Mark Ingram, he was anticipated to develop himself as a dual-threat back …