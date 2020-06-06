Saints quarterback Drew Brees tells Trump he stands by apology over comments about anthem protest

Drew Brees directly taken care of immediately President Trump’s criticism of the NFL star on Friday – a day following the Saints quarterback apologized for saying that players who knelt throughout the national anthem were disrespecting the flag.

On Instagram, Brees on Friday posted a graphic showing a gray box with the words ‘To President Trump’ written in the centre.

The caption read: ‘Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not a problem about the American flag.

‘It hasn’t been. We can no longer make use of the flag to show people away or distract them from the real conditions that face our black communities.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (left) told President Trump (right) on social media that he stands by his apology for saying earlier in the day this week that athletes who have a knee throughout the national anthem as a type of protest were disrespecting the military

‘We did this right back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week.

‘We must stop talking about the flag and shift our awareness of the real dilemmas of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.

‘We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If perhaps not now, proper?

‘We as a white community need certainly to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities.

‘We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this in to action.

‘The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.’

Earlier on Friday, Trump called out Brees for backing down from his earlier in the day criticism on Wednesday, once the NFL star was quoted as saying that he didn’t accept protesters who knelt throughout the national anthem.

President Donald Trump is wading back to the debate over NFL player protests by condemning Drew Brees’s recent apology for calling the peaceful demonstrations ‘disrespectful’ to the military

Brees apologized on Thursday for comments he made one day earlier in the day that he described as ‘insensitive and completely missed the mark.’

He said on Wednesday that he ‘will never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country’ while reiterating his objection to NFL players who kneel throughout the national anthem.

Brees, who had previously disagreed with the protests started by Colin Kaepernick, repetitive his competitors to kneeling during the countrywide anthem within an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

Numerous dark athletes, which includes NBA superstar LeBron James, expressed invective at Brees.

Several of Brees’ New Orleans teammates have been among the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE players who had been irate.

The gnawing at backlash of which followed caused the Saints’ star quarterback to concern a many apologies about Thursday, 1st writing of which he ‘missed the mark’ and then saying they will ‘do better’ in his successful video.

In typically the apology movie, Brees furthermore referenced typically the recent eliminating of Ahmad Arbery, typically the black person who was chance to dying by a previous cop wonderful son whilst he had been jogging within Georgia.

‘I desire I would possess laid out that which was on my coronary heart in regards to the George Floyd homicide, Ahmaud Arbery, the years in addition to years of sociable injustice, law enforcement brutality plus the need for a lot reform and alter in regards to legal guidelines and so a number of other things to deliver equality to your black neighborhoods,’ Brees said.

‘I feel sorry and am will do much better and I will probably be part of the remedy and I feel your best friend.’

Trump, though, stated on his Twitter account of which he won’t think Brees needed to concern an apology.

‘I am a huge fan regarding Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the biggest quarterbacks, nevertheless he must not have taken back again his authentic stance about honoring our own magnificent American Flag. OLDER GLORY is usually to be revered, valued, and flown high. …

‘We must be standing up right and high, ideally using a salute, or even a hand about heart.

‘There is also things you may protest, however, not our Great American Flag – SIMPLY NO KNEELING!’

Trump’s comments emerged hours just before NFL office Roger Goodell apologized in addition to said that typically the league had been wrong because of not listening to participants and their issues about sociable justice in addition to racism.

Social injustice has been a main source of pressure in the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE since previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling before online games during the 2016 season to get attention to law enforcement brutality.

Drew Brees submitted a video about Instagram to be able to apologize once more for his / her comments about protests

Brees did not try to escape from critique in his apology on Instagram: ‘In an effort to talk about respect, oneness, and unification centered round the American banner and the countrywide anthem, We made comments that were insensitive and entirely missed typically the mark around the issues our company is facing at this time as a country’

Kaepernick hasn’t enjoyed in an NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE game given that that yr.

The NFL’s connection with dark players is usually under scrutiny within the wake in the death regarding George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A group of participants requested typically the NFL get strong activity on Thursday in a video clip directed at Goodell and other NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE officials.

Floyd, a new black person, died about May 25 after whitened Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin kneeled in the neck over eight moments in an event caught about cell phones.

Chauvin had been charged together with second-degree homicide, third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

Three some other officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting both a second–degree murder in addition to a second-degree manslaughter.