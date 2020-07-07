Saints’ Demario Davis welcomes NFL’s reported plan to play Black national anthem

NFL WILL PLAY BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM AHEAD OF WEEK 1 GAMES, REPORT SAYS

“I believe the thought of playing the song comes with good intentions,” Davis said. “But what matters most is that we address the issues that are plaguing black communities including racism and all forms of systematic injustice.”

The decision to play the song comes following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, which led to nationwide protests over racial inequality and police brutality.

According to the ESPN report, the song will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The NFL has not commented on the reported decision.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was among those who wondered what the point of playing the song was.

The league and the NFL Players Association are also contemplating listing the names of victims on uniforms through decals on helmets or patches on jerseys, ESPN reported. The NFL also may produce educational programs about victims. They likewise have other plans that haven’t been identified.

The league hopes it demonstrates “a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,” according to ESPN’s source.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell put out a video last month admitting that the league was wrong for not listening to their players if they knelt through the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

“We, at the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter,” Goodell said in the video. “I personally protest with you and want to participate the much-needed change in this country.

“Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

