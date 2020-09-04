Saints and Titans battling it out for Jadeveon Clowney

The Titans have actually long been the preferred for Jadeveon Clowney, however the Saints have actually gotten in the discussion

The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks provided an olive branch to Clowney long back, however the star pass-rusher didn’t consider their deals appropriate, and would rather sit out training school than indication for listed below his market price. In the minutes leading up to the NFL routine season, something has actually altered either in Clowney’s state of mind or the groups chasing him.

Jadeveon Clowney might be with a group a soon. I’m informed the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints are both making strong presses to sign the totally free representative. Both groups desire him on the field by Monday and are making their pitches. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 3, 2020

The start of the NFL routine season is simply days away, and the Saints see a chance to strike in totally free company regardless of their fragile wage cap circumstance. Should they have the ability to snag Clowney on a 1 year offer, New Orleans would have an elite protective line to support a secondary heading by Marshon Lattimore.

