Saints and Titans battling it out for Jadeveon Clowney

Nick Chubb does not mind viewing other running backs make money
Alex Ovechkin’s boy playing hockey is the prettiest thing on Instagram (Video)
The Titans have actually long been the preferred for Jadeveon Clowney, however the Saints have actually gotten in the discussion
The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks provided an olive branch to Clowney long back, however the star pass-rusher didn’t consider their deals appropriate, and would rather sit out training school than indication for listed below his market price. In the minutes leading up to the NFL routine season, something has actually altered either in Clowney’s state of mind or the groups chasing him.
The start of the NFL routine season is simply days away, and the Saints see a chance to strike in totally free company regardless of their fragile wage cap circumstance. Should they have the ability to snag Clowney on a 1 year offer, New Orleans would have an elite protective line to support a secondary heading by Marshon Lattimore.