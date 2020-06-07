Saint, soldier, writer: Spain celebrates forgotten women of its Golden Age | World news

Centuries after their deaths and months after their massive second was nearly thwarted by Covid-19, a saint, a cross-dressing soldier, an early skilled playwright and a bunch of intrepid nuns are the topic of an exhibition that celebrates the customarily missed feminine writers of Spain’s Golden Age.

While the names and works of male authors akin to Cervantes, Calderón de la Barca and Lope de Vega dwell on, the identical can not at all times be mentioned of the women who wrote across the identical time.

The exhibition in Madrid, staged by the Instituto Cervantes and Spain’s National Library, goals to redress the imbalance – or as Luis García Montero, the institute’s director, places it, “to help us recover our memory and dynamite the canon”.

The present, Both Wise and Valiant, opened on 5 March however needed to shut down and transfer on-line when the pandemic hit shortly afterwards. It will now reopen on 18 June and run till September.

Its curator, Ana M Rodríguez-Rodríguez, hopes it’ll spark curiosity in some of the forgotten pathfinders of Spanish letters. Just a few of the featured writers – together with St Teresa of Ávila and Sister Juana Inés de la Cruz – are nonetheless extensively learn, however many usually are not.

“Over the past few decades, specialists have been discovering these texts by women, but the general public don’t really know much about them and aren’t aware of the richness of these women’s writing,” says Rodríguez-Rodríguez, who teaches Spanish literature on the University of Iowa.









Catalina de Erauso, the Nun Lieutenant, fled to the Americas and handed herself off as a person. Photograph: ART Collection/Alamy



Around 80% of the writers within the exhibition are women who, paradoxically, discovered freedom within the cells and cloisters of the convents the place they lived as nuns.

Freed from their roles as wives, moms and daughters, says the curator, “they could devote themselves to reading, writing and rather more intellectual pursuits than society would have permitted them on the outside”.

But not all have been content material to remain put. A doc from 1722 recounts the extraordinary story of 5 Capuchin sisters who needed to go away Madrid to discovered a convent in Lima, Peru.

Having pleading with their male superiors to be allowed to journey to the New World, they have been pressured to show again after being attacked by pirates. Undaunted, they set out once more. One of the nuns died from breast most cancers en route, however the others made it to Buenos Aires after which to Lima.

“They describe how they were welcomed by the people there – and talk about their own ‘otherness’,” says Rodríguez-Rodríguez. “It really does deserve to be made into a TV series or a film.”

More wonderful nonetheless – and already the topic of movies and performs – is the true story of Catalina de Erauso, also referred to as the Nun Lieutenant.

“She was someone we’d doubtless call transgender today,” says the curator. “She was born a biological woman, went into a convent, escaped from it and ended up fleeing to the Americas. Once there, she passes herself off not just as a man but as a Spanish imperial soldier. She fights and lives as a man and has affairs with women.”

And then there’s Ana Caro, a playwright who was paid for her work in Madrid and Seville. One of the paperwork within the exhibition information a cost made to her in 1638 – two years earlier than Aphra Behn, generally agreed to be the primary feminine skilled English playwright, is believed to have been born.

Like Calderón and Lope de Vega, Caro explored the Golden Age staple of misplaced honour. But in her self-explanatory play Courage, Betrayal and A Woman Scorned, the protagonist is something however a passive bystander in relation to her personal honour.













The Foundation of the Capuchin Monastery of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in Lima, which tells the story of the journey that 5 nuns from a Madrid convent made to discovered a brand new convent in Peru (1722). Photograph: National Library of Spain



“She dresses as a man and crosses Europe to defend her rights and to find her place in society after her reputation’s been taken from her,” says Rodríguez-Rodríguez.

The texts nonetheless resonate, the curator says, as women proceed to be victims of violence and are nonetheless judged over their our bodies and what they do with them.

The exhibition additionally reveals the presence of women on the different finish of the literary manufacturing chain: whereas many 16th- and 17th-century feminine printers inherited the enterprise from their husbands and fathers, some despatched out editions below their very own names, and refused to signal themselves as widows or daughters.

Rodríguez-Rodríguez believes recognition of these women and the “almost subversive” reality of their writing is lengthy overdue. Without them, she provides, we’ve an incomplete canon that tells solely half the story of Spain’s Golden Age.

• This headline of this text was amended on 7 June 2020 to extra precisely replicate the content material of the piece.