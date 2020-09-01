CNN’s Poppy Harlow spoke with Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, who said that any police officer who thought the video of George Floyd’s arrest showed an “acceptable” use of force should hand in their badge.
#CNN #News #usnews #happeningnow
Saint Paul Police chief: You can ‘decry’ injustice and support police
CNN’s Poppy Harlow spoke with Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, who said that any police officer who thought the video of George Floyd’s arrest showed an “acceptable” use of force should hand in their badge.